Lubbock police looking for ‘endangered’ missing teen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a missing 18-year-old described as “endangered.”

Police were called to the 2100 block of North Jayton Avenue on Sunday just after 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they were told 18-year-old Lakaria Moore was missing. They gathered enough evidence to enter her into the national database as an endangered missing person.

Moore is described as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is about five feet and three inches in height and weighs around 200 pounds.

Moore also has tattoos on her upper left chest and on her left thigh.

Anyone with information on Moore’s location is asked to call the Lubbock CrimeLine at (806)741-1000.

