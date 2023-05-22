Monday morning top stories: 1 injured in overnight west Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 seriously injured in overnight west Lubbock crash

Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian, just before 1:00 a.m..

Happened near 51st Street and Aberdeen Avenue.

EMS took the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details have been released

Task Force confiscates thousands in narcotics, THC products in Lea County drug bust

The Drug Task Force confiscated thousands in controlled substances and took a suspect into custody after a 13-year-old juvenile was found to have consumed “Magic Mushrooms” the adult provided.

42-year-old Jerry Wayne Chadwell of Hobbs has been charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market moving locations for its 15th season.

New location will be at LHUCA at 5th & J.

Starting May 27, the farmers market will be in its new home every Saturday until Oct. 14, with the same farm fresh products and lunch options.

