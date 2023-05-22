Medically Speaking
Monday morning top stories: 1 injured in overnight west Lubbock crash

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 seriously injured in overnight west Lubbock crash

  • Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian, just before 1:00 a.m..
  • Happened near 51st Street and Aberdeen Avenue.
  • EMS took the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.
  • No other details have been released

Task Force confiscates thousands in narcotics, THC products in Lea County drug bust

  • The Drug Task Force confiscated thousands in controlled substances and took a suspect into custody after a 13-year-old juvenile was found to have consumed “Magic Mushrooms” the adult provided.
  • 42-year-old Jerry Wayne Chadwell of Hobbs has been charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
  • You can read the full story here.

Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market moving locations for its 15th season.

  • New location will be at LHUCA at 5th & J.
  • Starting May 27, the farmers market will be in its new home every Saturday until Oct. 14, with the same farm fresh products and lunch options.
  • You can watch the full story here.

