Severe thunderstorm watch Lubbock, points east until 10 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for roughly the eastern half of our area, Tulia to Plainview to Lubbock to Tahoka and points east. The watch is in green below.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the green counties until 10 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023. (KCBD)

Thunderstorms that develop in the watch area will have the potential to produce large hail and damaging wind. The most intense storms will be capable of producing 2″ hail and 70mph gusts. Not everyone in the watch area will see severe weather, but it means you need to pay close attention to the weather through the afternoon and evening.

There is more instability and greater shear in place today than Sunday, which is why we expect a little bit greater storm organization. The tornado risk is low, but a tornado can’t be ruled out.

Also, torrential downpours leading to localized flooding is possible.

Storms will spread from west to east across the area through this afternoon into the evening. At 2:30 p.m., we already have storms developing over the northern part of the area, while storms farther west near Morton haven’t yet been able to sustain themselves. That said, we still have hours to go for more development.

Be sure to have the KCBD First Alert Weather App with alerts on, so you’ll receive updates for your specific location.

