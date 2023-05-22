Waffle maker recalled due to ‘burn hazard’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over 450,000 waffle makers have been recalled due to a “burn hazard.”

The PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer from Empower Brands was recalled on May 18. About 456,000 units were cited in the recall.

“Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers,” the report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission stated. The commission received 44 reports of similar incidents. Of those reports, 34 included burn injuries with three requiring medical attention.

Consumers are advised to stop using the product immediately.

Two sizes were included in the recall, including the PowerXL Model ESWM02, which is about five inches, and Model ESWM03, which is about seven inches. The model number can be found on the power cord connected to the product.

The waffle makers have the PowerXL logo on the top of the product. They were sold in 11 colors, including black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam and sage, according to the report.

PowerXL waffle maker recalled (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The product was sold at “Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club and other home goods stores nationwide and online at www.QVC.com, www.walmart.com, www.kohls.com and other websites from July 2021 through October 2022 for between $30 and $60,” the report stated.

