Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Waffle maker recalled due to ‘burn hazard’

Power XL recalled nearly 500,000 waffle makers.
Power XL recalled nearly 500,000 waffle makers.(KY3)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over 450,000 waffle makers have been recalled due to a “burn hazard.”

The PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer from Empower Brands was recalled on May 18. About 456,000 units were cited in the recall.

“Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers,” the report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission stated. The commission received 44 reports of similar incidents. Of those reports, 34 included burn injuries with three requiring medical attention.

Consumers are advised to stop using the product immediately.

Two sizes were included in the recall, including the PowerXL Model ESWM02, which is about five inches, and Model ESWM03, which is about seven inches. The model number can be found on the power cord connected to the product.

The waffle makers have the PowerXL logo on the top of the product. They were sold in 11 colors, including black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam and sage, according to the report.

PowerXL waffle maker recalled
PowerXL waffle maker recalled(Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The product was sold at “Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club and other home goods stores nationwide and online at www.QVC.com, www.walmart.com, www.kohls.com and other websites from July 2021 through October 2022 for between $30 and $60,” the report stated.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lea County Drug Task Force has confiscated thousands in controlled substances and taken a...
Task Force confiscates thousands in narcotics, THC products in Lea County drug bust
Raul Chavez, 60
LSO: Man charged after trying to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old
1 person injured in crash near 51st and Aberdeen
1 seriously injured, 1 arrested in overnight west Lubbock crash
One person was injured and power lines fell after a rollover in South Lubbock on Saturday...
Victim extracted from South Lubbock rollover
One person suffered moderate injuries in a collision with a light pole at 34th and Indiana on...
1 injured in collision with light pole at 34th & Indiana

Latest News

Lakaria Moore, 18
Lubbock police looking for ‘endangered’ missing teen
Raul Chavez, 60
LSO: Man charged after trying to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old
South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
South Plains College Natatorium announces summer swim schedule
City of Lubbock
‘Dream Big’ 2023 Summer Reading Program at Lubbock Public Library