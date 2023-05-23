Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities say they have arrested three people for having guns on school property in St. John the Baptist Parish.

A man, a woman and a teen face charges of illegal possession of guns during a pre-kindergarten graduation.

They are 24-year-old Nick Melancon, 25-year-old Jaquanna Monique Cage, and a 16-year-old who is unidentified because of his age.

Sheriff Mike Tegre said he received a tip about armed individuals at Garyville-Mt. Airy Magnet School.

Deputies placed the school on lockdown.

The suspects fled on foot as law enforcement approached them but were eventually apprehended.

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.

They also found a handgun that had been converted to a fully automatic.

All three suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakaria Moore, 18
Lubbock police find body ‘possibly related’ to missing 18-year-old
Raul Chavez, 60
LSO: Man charged after trying to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old
1 person injured in crash near 51st and Aberdeen
1 seriously injured, 1 arrested in overnight west Lubbock crash
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the green counties until 10 p.m. Monday, May 22,...
Storms moving away from area, active week ahead
Lubbock County medical examiners office development plan
Lubbock Co. commissioners ‘excited’ about possible new medical examiner’s office

Latest News

Noon Notebook : FLOYD COUNTY MUSEUM OLD SETTLERS REUNION
Noon Notebook: CATHOLIC CHARITIES NIGHT TO REMEMBER
FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Catholic clergy sexually abused Illinois kids far more often than church acknowledged, state finds
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol...
8 tips for parents and teens on social media use — from the US surgeon general
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House