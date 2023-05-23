Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

City of Lubbock to Host Public Meeting Regarding Broadway Revitalization Project

City of Lubbock to Host Public Meeting Regarding Broadway Revitalization Project
City of Lubbock to Host Public Meeting Regarding Broadway Revitalization Project(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -The City of Lubbock seeks public input regarding the design of the Broadway corridor.

In addition to a public online survey, citizens can learn more and weigh in on the project at a public meeting Thursday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K.

The deadline to complete the survey is June 4, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

The survey can be found by clicking here.

Prior to adopting a design, the City must first seek input from the public based on a City Ordinance adopted by the City Council in 2020.

All public input received through the survey or the public meeting will be shared with the City Council prior to the consideration of a design.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakaria Moore, 18
Lubbock police find body ‘possibly related’ to missing 18-year-old
Raul Chavez, 60
LSO: Man charged after trying to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old
1 person injured in crash near 51st and Aberdeen
1 seriously injured, 1 arrested in overnight west Lubbock crash
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the green counties until 10 p.m. Monday, May 22,...
Storms moving away from area, active week ahead
Lubbock County medical examiners office development plan
Lubbock Co. commissioners ‘excited’ about possible new medical examiner’s office

Latest News

Lubbock joining over 50 cities, hosting National Eating Disorders Association walk
Christopher Carter wanted for the murder of Lakaria Moore
Lubbock Police name suspect in Lakaria Moore murder
City offices will be closed for Memorial Day holiday
City offices will be closed for Memorial Day holiday
Daybreak Today 6am WX