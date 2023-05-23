Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Long-time LPD officer John Barber battling Stage 4 cancer

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Office John Barber has served and protected Lubbock for decades, spending the last 16 years with LPD and five months with a dreadful cancer diagnosis.

“I have been with LPD since January 2004, I had been out of law enforcement for a few years when 9/11 happened, and that inspired me to get back into it,” said Barber.

Barber has had quite a career in law enforcement. He has served on the force at the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Tech Police Department. He is currently on mounted patrol for the Lubbock Police Department. However, in January of this year, a routine check-up led to devastating news.

“I do have Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer that has spread throughout my body, all over,” Barber said.

After the sting of the news faded, Barber started treatment and began traveling back and forth to MD-Anderson in Houston. Barber was recently accepted into an experimental treatment that will require him to take a lot of time off of work. Barber’s best friend Mike Irby decided Barber could not do it alone.

“If he wasn’t here, we would be losing a teacher and instructor, for sure a mentor, for the younger guys and newer guys coming in,” said Irby.

Irby was determined to find a way to help Barber stay on top of his medical expenses.

“Mike was one of the first people to step up and say we are going to put together something, to have a fundraiser for you, which turns out to be this golf tournament,” said Barber.

For Irby, involving the community that Barber has served for the last 16 years is only right.

“He has served the community, maybe it’s time for them to help give back and help him out,” said Irby.

Barber said seeing Lubbock rally around him gives him hope to fight through the uncertainty that comes with Stage 4 cancer.

“Our job focuses on the bad side of people often times, and so this has been a great reminder of how kind and generous people are,” said Barber.

Registration for the Back the Blue golf tournament benefitting John Barber ends on June 4th. For more information on registering a team or sponsorship please visit https://bootsandbadges.org/pages/john-barber-golf-tournamen.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lea County Drug Task Force has confiscated thousands in controlled substances and taken a...
Task Force confiscates thousands in narcotics, THC products in Lea County drug bust
Raul Chavez, 60
LSO: Man charged after trying to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old
1 person injured in crash near 51st and Aberdeen
1 seriously injured, 1 arrested in overnight west Lubbock crash
One person was injured and power lines fell after a rollover in South Lubbock on Saturday...
Victim extracted from South Lubbock rollover
One person suffered moderate injuries in a collision with a light pole at 34th and Indiana on...
1 injured in collision with light pole at 34th & Indiana

Latest News

Lakaria Moore, 18
Lubbock police find body ‘possibly related’ to missing 18-year-old
Long-time LPD officer John Barber battling Stage 4 cancer
Lubbock County medical examiners office development plan
Lubbock Co. commissioners ‘excited’ about possible new medical examiner’s office
Lubbock Co. commissioners ‘excited’ about possible new medical examiner’s office