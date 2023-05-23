Medically Speaking
Lubbock 17-year-old indicted on murder charge

Elijah Martinez, 17
Elijah Martinez, 17(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock teen has been indicted on a murder charge after a fatal shooting in April.

Just before 9 p.m. on April 21, officers responded to the 7700 block of 19th Street for reports of gunshots. When police arrived, they found 51-year-old Ricardo Mojica; he had been shot in his lower abdomen and needed immediate medical attention. He was taken to UMC for treatment, where he later died.

Investigators determined Mojica had been in an altercation with 17-year-old Elijah Martinez. Authorities believe Mojica was shot during this incident.

Martinez was taken into custody less than week later in the 4700 block of Lehigh Street.

A Lubbock grand jury indicted Martinez on a murder charge on Tuesday.

He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

