Lubbock 17-year-old indicted on murder charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock teen has been indicted on a murder charge after a fatal shooting in April.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 17-year-old Elijah Martinez charged with west Lubbock murder

Just before 9 p.m. on April 21, officers responded to the 7700 block of 19th Street for reports of gunshots. When police arrived, they found 51-year-old Ricardo Mojica; he had been shot in his lower abdomen and needed immediate medical attention. He was taken to UMC for treatment, where he later died.

Investigators determined Mojica had been in an altercation with 17-year-old Elijah Martinez. Authorities believe Mojica was shot during this incident.

Martinez was taken into custody less than week later in the 4700 block of Lehigh Street.

A Lubbock grand jury indicted Martinez on a murder charge on Tuesday.

He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.