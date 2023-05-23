Medically Speaking
Lubbock man arrested after April SWAT standoff indicted on gun charge

Joshua Nail
Joshua Nail(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted on a gun charge after a six-hour SWAT callout in April.

Just after 5 a.m. on April 24, deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 5400 block of North County Road 1570 for reports of gunfire.

When deputies arrived to the home, they heard gunshots coming from inside. LCSO’s SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene.

Lubbock SWAT team at standoff
Lubbock SWAT team at standoff(KCBD)

Investigators found 29-year-old Joshua Nail to be the only person within the home. When negotiators contacted him, he refused to leave the residence.

Around six hours later, a warrant was issued for Nail’s arrest, charging him with deadly conduct. He was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Nail was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on two charges: drug possession and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

Public records show Nail is not currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

