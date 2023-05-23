Medically Speaking
Lubbock Police name suspect in Lakaria Moore murder

Christopher Carter wanted for the murder of Lakaria Moore
Christopher Carter wanted for the murder of Lakaria Moore
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the location of murder suspect, Christopher Carter, in connection to the death of Lakaria Moore.

On May 21st, officers were called to the 2100 block of North Jayton Avenue just after 9:00 p.m., for a report of a missing person.

18-year-old Lakaria Moore was entered into a national database as a Missing Person-Endangered.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it was determined Moore was last seen with 39- year-old Christopher Carter.

Lakaria Moore, 18
Lakaria Moore, 18

On May 22nd , LPD was given information on the location of Carter’s vehicle, which was outside city limits near North County Road 3000 and East County Road 6650.

Authorities responded to the area and located the body of a deceased female possibly related to the investigation.

Shortly after finding the vehicle and the body, LPD Officers and investigators also responded to a residence in the 2400 block of East 5th Street, which was believed to be related to the investigation.

A search warrant was later executed at that residence.

On May 23rd the remains found in East Lubbock were identified as Moore.

Based on the information, METRO was able to get a Murder warrant for Christopher Carter.

LPD says Carter should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the location of Christopher Carter is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Lakaria Moore, 18
