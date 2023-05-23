NOON NOTEBOOK: Catholic Charities at A Night to Remember

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock will hold its annual fundraising event, Night to Remember – Casino Royale Gala, at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on the Texas Tech University campus on Friday, June 23rd. It will include a welcome reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner, casino-style games, a raffle drawing, silent and live auctions, plus dancing. The gala will be a time to “bond together,” and make a change for those in need.

Various sponsorship packages are available to support the agency’s mission, and can be secured by contacting Development Director, Geneva Aragon-Allen at geneva@cclubbock.org or at 806-765-8475, ext. 131.

Night to Remember – Casino Royale Gala tickets are $80 per person and can be purchased by emailing geneva@cclubbock.org. A raffle drawing provides an exciting opportunity to win three prizes, $1,500, $500, and $250, at a price point of $20 a ticket. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn that evening, and the winner does not need to be present to win.

All proceeds from the event will be used to support local Catholic Charities’ programs that help meet critical needs for families and individuals in Lubbock and twenty-nine surrounding counties. Catholic Charities, a Lubbock Area United Way partner agency, provides emergency rental and utilities assistance, along with youth and family counseling; plus, services for the elderly, a food pantry, tuition assistance for low-income parents, and resources for kinship families.

The impact of Catholic Charities’ programs is found within all thirty counties; counseling being a key program that is provided to multiple school campuses, to students with self-esteem and depression issues. Catholic Charities collaborates with local school districts, local law enforcement, CPS, MHMR, Communities in Schools, juvenile probation, and other local mental health providers and community partners to bring about successful outcomes including: teenagers, who after working through a self-harm safety plan, including a depression assessment, are able to once again smile, know how to use coping skills and deep breathing exercises to conquer anxiety and fear, and receive the care they need from parents who are equipped to offer support in this area.

A recent survey found that “Forty percent of U.S. parents are “extremely” or “very” worried that their children will struggle with anxiety or depression at some point.” * To learn more about Catholic Charities programs, visit www.cclubbock.org.

