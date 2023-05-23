Storms, some severe, late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms will develop over the western viewing area around mid-afternoon. Storms will move eastward (likely southeast) and increase in coverage and intensity. Some storms are expected to become severe.

The stronger storms late today may produce damaging wind gusts up to around 70 mph, large hail up to about 2 inches, and flooding downpours. (KCBD First Alert)

While not every location will have a storm or rain, both are possible anywhere in the KCBD and FOX34 viewing area.

The stronger storms may produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and flooding downpours. Gusts around 70 mph, hail up to around 2 inches, and rain rates greater than 2 inches per hour are possible.

Stay weather aware: Watch for threatening weather in your area and watch/listen for watches and warnings which may be issued.

Outside of storms skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Winds generally will be light. Temperatures will peak in the 80s today with highs around 90 in the southwestern viewing area.

Scattered storms are likely late each day through the Memorial Day Weekend. Lubbock-area highs will range from the upper 70s to mid-80s. Watch for updates to our forecast. It’s at your fingertips 24-7 here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather app - it’s free in your app/play store.

