Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg repeats as Ben Hogan Award winner

Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg repeats as Ben Hogan Award winner
Ludvig Aberg repeats as Ben Hogan Award winner
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For just the second time in the 30-plus year history, the Ben Hogan Award has a repeat winner, as Ludvig Aberg was named the 2023 recipient of the award on Monday.

The annual honor – which is awarded to the top men’s college golfer based on collegiate, amateur and professional events over the previous 12 months – was announced tonight at a black-tie dinner honoring the three Finalists at Colonial Country Club.

The No. 1 ranked player in both the WAGR and the PGA TOUR U rankings, Aberg edged out Gordan Sargent of Vanderbilt and Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford to join Jon Rahm as the only repeat winners in the awards over 30-year history.

Compiling one of the most dominant seasons in college golf, Aberg earned the award after winning four times this season in nine starts, including back-to-back wins at the Big 12 Championship and the NCAA Norman Regional.

So far this season, the senior has finished inside the top-10 of all nine events he’s played in and has seven top-five finishes.

The Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank began honoring the outstanding amateur collegiate golfer at Colonial Country Club in 2002. Prior to its move to Fort Worth, the original Ben Hogan Trophy, which utilized a different set of criteria for its winner, was issued by FOG at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles beginning in 1990.

Since 2002, the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation has awarded more than $875,000 in scholarships to more than 30 universities and charitable organizations. In addition to making donations to scholarship programs at the Finalists’ universities, the Foundation is making a $10,000 donation to honor and assist the University of the Southwest, which experienced a profound tragedy within its men’s and women’s golf programs this spring.

For more information on the Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank, visit TheBenHoganAward.org and follow @BenHoganAward on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

