Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock police find body ‘possibly related’ to missing 18-year-old

Lubbock police have found a body “possibly related” to the disappearance of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore.

Police were called to the 2100 block of North Jayton Avenue on Sunday just after 9 p.m., that’s when they were told the teen was missing

Officials gathered enough evidence to enter her into the national database, saying she was possibly in danger.

Investigators located a vehicle yesterday evening they thought to be related to Moore’s disappearance.

Authorities also found a body of a woman in the area of the vehicle, but did not give further details on her identity.

LSO: Man charged after trying to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were called to Blazing Bouncers at 11401 Hwy. 87 Frontage Road for reports of a suspicious person.

Investigators were told an older Hispanic man entered the business and reportedly approached a 13-year-old girl, wrapped his arm around her and asked her to go outside with him.

The employee spoke with the man, keeping him inside the building, until law enforcement could arrive.

60-year-old Raul Chavez was arrested and charged with Unlawful Restraint Less than 17 years of age.

He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Lubbock Co. commissioners ‘excited’ about possible new medical examiner’s office

Lubbock county commissioners are planning to build the new office in north Lubbock County near the detention center.

The court initially approved 10 million dollars in federal funding for that construction.

The commissioners are currently working on the funding to get it up and running.

Once it is completed, the building will also be available for our surrounding counties, but until the budget is solidified, there is no opening date.

