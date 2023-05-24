A change in the South Plains storm outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The overall weather pattern shows little change from the past several days. Thunderstorms again are likely. The little change in the pattern, however, likely will result in storms initiating later than previous days.

While a few isolated storms are possible late this afternoon and early evening, storms are more likely late this evening and overnight. Especially overnight. Some may become severe, but the greatest severe threat may be flooding downpours. Be extra cautious in the dark of night when the danger may be difficult to see.

Storms and showers may linger after sunrise tomorrow, particularly over the eastern KCBD and FOX34 viewing area. The morning showers and clouds will likely contribute to another late start to storms Thursday.

This graphic is the output of just one computer forecast model, indicating possible rainfall amounts by 7 AM Thursday. The takeaway is the potential for flooding downpours in the area. (KCBD First Alert)

Strong storms will again be possible late Thursday evening and night. Flooding rain will remain a threat.

This pattern is expected Friday and Friday night as well. Locally heavy rainfall will continue to accompany many of the storms.

Scattered storms are likely late each day through the Memorial Day Weekend. The stronger storms may produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and flooding downpours. Stay weather aware: Watch for threatening weather in your area and watch/listen for watches and warnings which may be issued.

Outside of storms skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and winds generally will be light. Lubbock-area temperatures will peak in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Watch for forecast updates and watches and warnings which may be issued. You can keep up with storms, watches, and warnings, 24-7 here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather app - it’s free in your app/play store.

Rain Reports

In the past three days Tulia, in the northern KCBD viewing area, has received just over 4 inches (4.07″) of rain! In the same time, the Lubbock airport about three-quarters inch (0.74″).

Lubbock rainfall for the past 24 hours, month and year- to-date, as of 7 AM Wednesday. (KCBD First Alert)

Rainfall yesterday at the Lubbock airport totaled 0.08″. The total for May now is 2.87″, which is 0.97″ above the average. The total for 2023 is 3.73″, which is 1.90″ below the year-to-date average.

Rain totals (inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM Tuesday:

1.14 Estelline

0.68 Roaring Springs

0.54 Post

0.54 Happy

0.54 Tulia

0.52 Denver City

0.49 Gail

0.47 Aspermont

0.42 McAdoo

0.42 Rotan

0.42 Snyder

0.40 Hackberry

0.41 Turkey

0.39 Vigo Park

0.39 Wolfforth

0.37 Anton

0.37 Northfield

0.33 Floydada

0.33 Hart

0.32 Lake Alan Henry

0.32 Paducah

0.30 Fluvanna

0.27 Lubbock LCU

0.26 Silverton

0.25 Plainview

0.23 Guthrie

0.23 Spur

0.21 Lamesa

0.20 Aiken

0.20 Friona

0.19 Lubbock Southeast

0.18 Childress

0.18 Lubbock East

0.17 Snyder SSW

0.15 Graham

0.14 Ralls

0.15 Smyer

0.14 Abernathy

0.14 Caprock Canyons

0.14 Jayton

0.13 Shallowater

0.12 Lubbock All Saints

0.13 South Plains 3ENE

0.12 Reese Center

0.10 Dimmitt

0.11 Memphis

0.11 Lubbock Northwest

0.10 White River Lake

0.08 Amherst

0.07 Levelland

0.05 New Deal

0.01 Earth

0.01 Muleshoe

0.01 O’Donnell

0.01 Olton

0.01 Seagraves

0.01 Slaton

0.01 Tahoka

0.01 Tatum

Source: West Texas Mesonet and National Weather Service Lubbock

