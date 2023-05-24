Medically Speaking
City of Lubbock and Frenship ISD to host active shooter exercise

Frenship ISD logo
Frenship ISD logo(Frenship ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Friday, May 26, The City of Lubbock, in partnership with Frenship ISD, will hold a full-scale exercise at Terra Vista Middle School. School will already be out for summer, and only authorized personnel will be permitted at the exercise site.

Planning for this exercise began last fall as part of the City’s multi-year training and exercise plan, and will simulate an active shooter emergency. Community members can expect to see a large number of emergency personnel in the areas of Terra Vista Middle School and Willow Bend Elementary during the exercise from 7:30 a.m. to noon. This may include temporary road closures around the campuses.

This exercise is part of ongoing efforts to evaluate and enhance safety protocols at Frenship ISD, and the City of Lubbock’s Emergency Operation Plan and Procedures. It also provides the opportunity for multiple law enforcement agencies to train together including the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Wolfforth Police Department, Wolfforth Fire and EMS, Lubbock Fire Rescue, UMC EMS, and Frenship Police Department.

Due to the type of exercise and the amount of law enforcement personnel involved, no outside community members will be allowed at the campuses during the event.

