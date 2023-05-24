Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

City of Lubbock, LP&L warn citizens of unauthorized electric sales promotions

(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is making the public aware of illegal door-to-door electric sales being conducted by electric companies and brokers with no affiliation or registration with the City of Lubbock. At this time, there are no retail electric providers authorized to sign-up customers in Lubbock. If you are a customer of LP&L and are contacted by a company - either by phone or an in-person visit at your home - stating they can sign you up for service today, be advised they are not authorized to do so and LP&L strongly recommends customers not provide them with personal information such as your current utility bill. Any customers asked to do so are encouraged to contact the Lubbock Police Department’s nonemergency line at 806.775.2865 with identifying information of the unauthorized salesperson.

All registered electric providers that will participate in the future retail competitive market in Lubbock are currently going through testing and registration with the City and ERCOT. Registered providers will be listed on the approved provider list on LPandL.com once complete. LP&L anticipates completion of testing and registration of retail electric providers by late June.

LP&L is in the process of educating its customers on what they should expect when Lubbock becomes the first city to voluntarily deregulate and allow customers to choose their electric providers since the creation of the retail competitive market in Texas in 1999. LP&L recently announced it is are working with federal regulatory officials to achieve one final approval before making this historic move. LP&L anticipates being able to update the timeline for go-live of competition in Lubbock in the coming months.

Customers are encouraged to visit LPandL.com to download resources and keep up-to-date with the timeline for competition.

The move to retail competition is an important milestone for the City of Lubbock and the safety of citizens is important.  We encourage everyone to be aware of the signs of scams and unauthorized sales as we make this historic transition.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakaria Moore, 18
Lubbock police find body ‘possibly related’ to missing 18-year-old
Elijah Martinez, 17
Lubbock 17-year-old indicted on murder charge
Christopher Carter wanted for the murder of Lakaria Moore
Lubbock Police name suspect in Lakaria Moore murder
Radar image of thunderstorm on 05.23.23
Scattered storms moving across South Plains
Raul Chavez
Mother speaks out after man tries to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old daughter

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: One year anniversary of Robb Elementary School shooting
Snyder Junior High School
Classes canceled for Snyder Junior High after power outages
Lakaria Moore's family and friends hosted a candlelight vigil at Mae Simmons Park to honor her.
Family of Lubbock murder victim shares more about teen, pleads with suspect to come forward
Family of Lubbock murder victim shares more about teen, pleads with suspect to come forward