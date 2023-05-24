City of Lubbock, LP&L warn citizens of unauthorized electric sales promotions

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is making the public aware of illegal door-to-door electric sales being conducted by electric companies and brokers with no affiliation or registration with the City of Lubbock. At this time, there are no retail electric providers authorized to sign-up customers in Lubbock. If you are a customer of LP&L and are contacted by a company - either by phone or an in-person visit at your home - stating they can sign you up for service today, be advised they are not authorized to do so and LP&L strongly recommends customers not provide them with personal information such as your current utility bill. Any customers asked to do so are encouraged to contact the Lubbock Police Department’s nonemergency line at 806.775.2865 with identifying information of the unauthorized salesperson.

All registered electric providers that will participate in the future retail competitive market in Lubbock are currently going through testing and registration with the City and ERCOT. Registered providers will be listed on the approved provider list on LPandL.com once complete. LP&L anticipates completion of testing and registration of retail electric providers by late June.

LP&L is in the process of educating its customers on what they should expect when Lubbock becomes the first city to voluntarily deregulate and allow customers to choose their electric providers since the creation of the retail competitive market in Texas in 1999. LP&L recently announced it is are working with federal regulatory officials to achieve one final approval before making this historic move. LP&L anticipates being able to update the timeline for go-live of competition in Lubbock in the coming months.

Customers are encouraged to visit LPandL.com to download resources and keep up-to-date with the timeline for competition.

The move to retail competition is an important milestone for the City of Lubbock and the safety of citizens is important. We encourage everyone to be aware of the signs of scams and unauthorized sales as we make this historic transition.

