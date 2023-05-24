Family of Lubbock murder victim shares more about teen, pleads with suspect to come forward

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lakaria Moore’s grandmother says her heart is heavy, knowing someone has taken her grandbaby from her family. Lubbock police say the 18-year-old was murdered, and they are looking for her killer.

Homicide detectives believe Christopher Carter, 39, is responsible for Moore’s death. She was reported missing over the weekend, before police found her body in east Lubbock County Monday afternoon. Officers later obtained a murder warrant for Carter, who was last seen with the teen.

Tuesday night, family and friends honored Moore with a candlelight vigil at Mae Simmons Park. Her grandmother, Shirley Moore, says Lakaria had a beautiful smile and was a friend to everyone.

“She had a big heart and she was sweet. I never saw her, that she didn’t have a smile on her face. She was an awesome young lady, life taken far, far too soon,” Moore said.

About a hundred people gathered under the pavilion at the park to pray, release balloons and comfort the family.

“The turnout tonight was awesome, there was so many people here showing their love toward Kari [Lakaria], and we just appreciate everything everybody is doing and all the prayers,” Moore said.

Bishop Deshun Avery, with First Progressive Baptist Church, prayed over the family.

“The family itself is larger even than this particular area right now. So, the whole community really needs to heal,” he said.

Moore’s mother says she was killed by someone she thought loved her. Avery says her murder was senseless, and should serve as a reminder to look out for each other and your family.

“I think really being open and honest about, you know, what’s going on in relationships. ‘Cause sometimes our kids are really private about who they’re dating and so forth. So, really being open about what’s going on... It’s not so much about being in their business, but we do want to know who they’re dating and where they are,” Avery said.

Moore’s grandmother is pleading with her killer to turn himself in.

“If anybody know anything out there, I would hope and pray that they would call and let somebody know where he is or any tips, or anything that you could possibly tell to help bring him to justice,” Moore said.

Lubbock police say Carter should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the investigation or the location of Christopher Carter is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and could get a cash reward.

Moore’s family is collecting donations to help pay for funeral expenses here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.