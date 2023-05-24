First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected; large hail, high winds tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe storms will return to the region Wednesday evening and possibly overnight.

Due to the increased intensity of the storms and overall coverage we are designating the remainder of Wednesday and Wednesday night as a First Alert Weather Day.

Storms have the potential of very large hail, winds of 70 mph and higher and tornado development, especially in the northwest South Plains.

Stay with KCBD online, on-air and Facebook for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.