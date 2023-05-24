Medically Speaking
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected; large hail, high winds tonight

Storms have the potential of very large hail, winds of 70 mph and higher and tornado...
Storms have the potential of very large hail, winds of 70 mph and higher and tornado development, especially in the northwest South Plains.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe storms will return to the region Wednesday evening and possibly overnight.

Due to the increased intensity of the storms and overall coverage we are designating the remainder of Wednesday and Wednesday night as a First Alert Weather Day.

Storms have the potential of very large hail, winds of 70 mph and higher and tornado development, especially in the northwest South Plains.

