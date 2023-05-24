KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Molly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Molly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a nine-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month.

She is very calm and does very well on car rides. She also loves meeting new people and taking naps. Molly is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

