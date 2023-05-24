LCSO Lieutenant writes autobiography hoping to ‘humanize the badge’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After losing use of both arms, a long-time Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputy has written an autobiography about his time serving his community, hoping to encourage other law enforcement officers to persevere.

Jason Stewart has been a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office for the last 24 years. Stewart says, although it sounds cliché, serving and protecting was God’s plan for his life.

“One day I woke up and said ‘I need a career change, I want to do something,’” Stewart stated, “and I know it sounds stereotypical, but I wanted to do something that will help people.”

That change brought Stewart, better known as “Gator” by many on the force, all the way from Louisiana to Lubbock. However, in Jan. of 2022, while battling COVID, Stewart passed out due to low oxygen levels.

“I crushed both of my shoulders to the degree that the bones and damage had cut a lot of my vascular system and I lost a large quantity of my blood,” said Stewart.

Stewart’s wife found him unconscious hours later. He was then rushed to the hospital where he spent a year working to regain the use of both of his arms.

“I have had six major surgeries, three on each arm, trying to repair and then repair again,” said Stewart.

A year off of work is not a lifestyle a deputy of 24 years is used to. So, Stewart began writing down memories about his years in law enforcement.

“It was just these two fingers, but I typed out my autobiography; I have so many stories to tell,” said Stewart.

In true public servant form, Stewart began writing in hopes to help others understand the weight law enforcement officers carry.

“I tried to humanize the badge and show that there is not a bunch of mindless robots out there just writing traffic tickets and trying to arrest you. There is a lot more to it than that,” said Stewart.

He wrote of a burden with which Stewart and many other lawmen are familiar.

“This book was an outlet to let me get those thoughts on paper and so that has helped,” said Stewart.

Stewart says he hopes his book will help other officers preserve through tough times as well.

“There are guys out there who see the things I see, and have seen more than I have seen, and just know we are all family when we see this stuff,” Stewart said. “Keep moving forward.”

“13 minutes: The Life of a Contemporary West Texas Lawman” by Jason Stewart can be preordered here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.