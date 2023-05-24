Mother speaks out after man tries to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old daughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is behind bars, accused of trying to lead a 13-year-old girl from Blazing Bouncers this weekend.

Sunday afternoon, Kristin Elms and her twin daughters went to Blazing Bouncers for a family birthday party, but their celebration almost turned into a nightmare.

“A man had approached them and asked how much she had paid for her belt and her belt buckle,” Elms stated.

The two 13-year-old sisters said they have never met the man who approached them.

“He said, ‘well, why don’t you come out to my truck and I can help you clean your belt buckle,’” Elms said.

The girls claim the man grabbed one of their arms and was attempting to guide her out of the playing area.

“She pulled away from him, and said ‘no,’ and walked off”

The girls immediately ran to their mother to get help.

“I said ‘you got to show me who he is,’” Elms stated.

The man was later identified as 60-year-old Raul Chavez. When Chavez tried to leave, family members of the girls and Blazing Bouncers employees blocked the exit to keep him there until authorities could arrive.

“Keep him in the building and trying to find out why he was there, asking him questions and pass time until the sheriffs department could come,” Elms stated.

Chavez reportedly told the business manager he had not come with any family or children and would not say why he was there.

“We realized just how serious it could have been,” Elms said.

Elms encourages other parents to teach their children to stand up for themselves. She wants children to know when to say “no.”

“You may know exactly the building you’re kids are in, but you don’t know who’s in there, you don’t know who is watching, who’s around or what their intentions are,” Elms stated.

Most importantly, Elms says both girls are safe at home.

“They’re having a hard time sleeping, a little more clingy, which I’m okay with right now, but were gonna be O.K.,” Elms said.

Chavez is charged with unlawful restraint of someone under 17 and is currently held in Lubbock County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

