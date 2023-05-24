Noon Notebook: City gearing up for 4th on Broadway celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is getting ready for one of the biggest celebrations of the year: 4th on Broadway!

This is Lubbock’s 33rd year celebrating Independence Day, complete with a parade through downtown Lubbock, a picnic in the park, a series of concerts and a firework show.

4th on Broadway is often referred to as the largest free festival in Texas.

More information on the festivities can be found here.

