Noon Notebook: City gearing up for 4th on Broadway celebration

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is getting ready for one of the biggest celebrations of the year: 4th on Broadway!

This is Lubbock’s 33rd year celebrating Independence Day, complete with a parade through downtown Lubbock, a picnic in the park, a series of concerts and a firework show.

4th on Broadway is often referred to as the largest free festival in Texas.

More information on the festivities can be found here.

