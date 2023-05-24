Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Wednesday morning top stories: One year anniversary of Robb Elementary School shooting

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock police searching for murder suspect

Robb Elementary school shooting anniversary

Ron DeSantis to announce candidacy

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakaria Moore, 18
Lubbock police find body ‘possibly related’ to missing 18-year-old
Elijah Martinez, 17
Lubbock 17-year-old indicted on murder charge
Christopher Carter wanted for the murder of Lakaria Moore
Lubbock Police name suspect in Lakaria Moore murder
Radar image of thunderstorm on 05.23.23
Scattered storms moving across South Plains
Raul Chavez
Mother speaks out after man tries to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old daughter

Latest News

Snyder Junior High School
Classes canceled for Snyder Junior High after power outages
Lakaria Moore's family and friends hosted a candlelight vigil at Mae Simmons Park to honor her.
Family of Lubbock murder victim shares more about teen, pleads with suspect to come forward
Family of Lubbock murder victim shares more about teen, pleads with suspect to come forward
13 mnutes cover
LCSO Lieutenant writes autobiography hoping to ‘humanize the badge’