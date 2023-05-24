Wednesday morning top stories: One year anniversary of Robb Elementary School shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock police searching for murder suspect

39-year-old Christopher Carter is wanted in connection with the death of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore

Detectives found her body Monday in East Lubbock County

Full story here: Lubbock Police name suspect in Lakaria Moore murder

Robb Elementary school shooting anniversary

A gunman killed 19 students and two teachers

The Texas flag will be flown at half-staff today to honor the victims and their families

Read more here: One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues

Ron DeSantis to announce candidacy

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will officially launch his presidential campaign today

He will join a crowded Republican field including former president Trump, Nikki Haley and Asa Hutchinson

Read more here: DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry

