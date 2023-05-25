Medically Speaking
Businesses on Broadway weigh in on the future of the historic brick

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some business owners say it’s time for the brick on Broadway to go, while others want the street to maintain its historic look.

Lubbock City Council is seeking input on the new design, opening a public survey for drivers to share their opinion on how the roadway should look and function.

Daniela Hernandez-Salas, one of the owners at the Wig Trend, says Broadway is the heart of Lubbock, and the historic brick plays an iconic role in it. She’s worked at the shop with her family since she was seven years old, so she says she’s grown up on road.

“The bricks I know are bothersome to some people, but we love it. It’s a choice we obviously made to be down here. We’ve been down here since 1968 and I love the bricks, I love the community,” Hernandez-Salas said.

Just a few blocks east down Broadway is the Sweet Creations Bakery. Owner Marsha Johnson says she has to warn customers before they drive off with their treats to be careful on the bricks.

“Take off those red bricks, they’re just too, they say it’s historic but it’s just a hassle,” Johnson said.

Ish Hernandez, the owner at Broadway Barber Shop, says he doesn’t mind if the brick stays in some spots in the area.

The City has already updated some intersections, like at 13th St. and Texas Avenue, where historic brick remains in the intersection, but modern brick pavers have been placed in the crosswalk.

“I have to think about the older generations. A lot of it is history, you don’t want to get rid of it completely. Maybe just at the four corners leave some brick, historical brick. But, the other needs to be smooth. I think a lot of it has to come up because it’s hard to repair...it’s just the upkeep,” Hernandez said.

The City adopted an ordinance in 2020 that requires it to seek public input before selecting a design for the historic street.

In addition to the survey, there will also be a public meeting about the Broadway Revitalization Project at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the City Council Chambers, Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K.

To take the public survey, click here. The deadline to take the survey is June 4 at 5 p.m.

