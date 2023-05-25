Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

City-wide juvenile curfew to begin Friday night

East Patrol Division Station
East Patrol Division Station(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s city-wide curfew for juveniles will begin Friday night.

Anyone under the age of 16 cannot be in a public place or establishment between midnight and 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to a city ordinance. In addition, minors cannot be out from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Juveniles found in public during these hours will be taken into custody and transported to the East Division Station at 19th and MLK Blvd. They will also receive a citation.

Children with their parents and teens who work during these hours are exceptions to this curfew.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock Police Department to begin enforcing juvenile curfew on May 26

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorm watch in green.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms moving across South Plains
Lubbock residents said a man accused of murder sent them letters laced with profanity and...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock residents complain of unwanted communication from accused murderer
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Raul Chavez
Mother speaks out after man tries to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old daughter
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
Phone records, traffic cameras used to arrest Mario Chacon in the death of Madeline Pantoja

Latest News

Shani Nichols, 32
Shani Laine Nichols pleads guilty to manslaughter after deadly 2017 crash
Roadways near Buffalo Springs Lake have been closed due to flooding in the area.
Roads closed near Buffalo Springs Lake due to flooding
Whataburger logo.
Lubbock Whataburger accused of denying nursing mother time to pump, then fired her
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Texas Tech Baseball advances in Big 12 Tournament