City-wide juvenile curfew to begin Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s city-wide curfew for juveniles will begin Friday night.

Anyone under the age of 16 cannot be in a public place or establishment between midnight and 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to a city ordinance. In addition, minors cannot be out from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Juveniles found in public during these hours will be taken into custody and transported to the East Division Station at 19th and MLK Blvd. They will also receive a citation.

Children with their parents and teens who work during these hours are exceptions to this curfew.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock Police Department to begin enforcing juvenile curfew on May 26

