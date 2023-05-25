Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Jeff Bridges says his large tumor has shrunk to the size of a marble

Jeff Bridges shared a positive update about his battles with lymphoma and with COVID-19. (Source: CNN, FX, Hulu)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jeff Bridges shared a positive update about his battles with lymphoma and with COVID-19.

The 73-year-old actor tells AARP Magazine that thanks to chemotherapy, a 9-by-12-inch tumor in his stomach is now the size of a small marble.

However, the chemo also wiped out his immune system, and he caught COVID-19. He ended up spending five weeks in the hospital battling the illness.

“For me, cancer was nothing compared to the COVID,” he told AARP Magazine.

Thankfully, Bridges recovered, and he went back to work on season two of his FX series, “The Old Man.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorm watch in green.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms moving across South Plains
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Lubbock residents said a man accused of murder sent them letters laced with profanity and...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock residents complain of unwanted communication from accused murderer
Raul Chavez
Mother speaks out after man tries to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old daughter
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
Phone records, traffic cameras used to arrest Mario Chacon in the death of Madeline Pantoja

Latest News

Tough market for first time homebuyers
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help
Protesters against a stricter ban on abortion in South Carolina stand in the Statehouse lobby...
As South Carolina governor signs new law, abortion restrictions strain providers in US South