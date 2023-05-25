Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kilo

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kilo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is an 11-month-old wire hair Terrier who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

He is still a pup so he will need some training. He is very outgoing, loves to play with toys and can make a friend where ever he goes. Kilo is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Molly.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorm watch in green.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms moving across South Plains
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Lubbock residents said a man accused of murder sent them letters laced with profanity and...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock residents complain of unwanted communication from accused murderer
Raul Chavez
Mother speaks out after man tries to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old daughter
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
Phone records, traffic cameras used to arrest Mario Chacon in the death of Madeline Pantoja

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Kilo
Meet Molly! She is a nine-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Molly
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Molly
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bella!
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bella!