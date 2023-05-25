KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kilo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kilo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is an 11-month-old wire hair Terrier who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

He is still a pup so he will need some training. He is very outgoing, loves to play with toys and can make a friend where ever he goes. Kilo is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Molly.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.