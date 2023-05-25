Lubbock ISD providing summer meals for kids

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With students heading into summer, Lubbock ISD is making sure that they will still have access to free meals like they do during the school year.

Lori Johnson, director of nutrition services at Lubbock ISD, says Lubbock has a 24 percent food insecurity rate.

“A lot of students require the meals in school on a daily basis and that need doesn’t really change when we move into the summer months,” Johnson said.

Without the meals provided to students during the school year, some kids might not know where their next meal is coming from.

“Having access to meals is important, just making sure they have some security around where their meal is coming from,” Johnson said.

You don’t have to be an LISD student to receive a meal. Anyone 18 or younger can go to one of the seven campuses and eat.

“They can just come through the front door into the cafeteria and we’ll have food available at breakfast and lunch,” Johnson said.

Parents can get busy and overwhelmed, especially when their kids are out of school, so having a healthy lunch is not always an option.

“School food is not always the most popular, but just making sure that we’re giving them something nutritious and the best thing that we can,” Johnson said.

The United States Department of Agriculture funds these meals to ensure that no kid goes hungry over the summer.

“It doesn’t matter what your economic status is. All of our meals during the school year and during the summer are free to every student regardless,” Johnson said.

Every child can get a meal, even when school is out, so you can text ‘FOOD’ to 304-304 to find the closest meal site, starting June 5, or click here.

