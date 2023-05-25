Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock ISD providing summer meals for kids

“They can just come through the front door into the cafeteria, and we’ll have food available at breakfast and lunch.”
By Sydney Lowther
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With students heading into summer, Lubbock ISD is making sure that they will still have access to free meals like they do during the school year.

Lori Johnson, director of nutrition services at Lubbock ISD, says Lubbock has a 24 percent food insecurity rate.

“A lot of students require the meals in school on a daily basis and that need doesn’t really change when we move into the summer months,” Johnson said.

Without the meals provided to students during the school year, some kids might not know where their next meal is coming from.

“Having access to meals is important, just making sure they have some security around where their meal is coming from,” Johnson said.

You don’t have to be an LISD student to receive a meal. Anyone 18 or younger can go to one of the seven campuses and eat.

“They can just come through the front door into the cafeteria and we’ll have food available at breakfast and lunch,” Johnson said.

Parents can get busy and overwhelmed, especially when their kids are out of school, so having a healthy lunch is not always an option.

“School food is not always the most popular, but just making sure that we’re giving them something nutritious and the best thing that we can,” Johnson said.

The United States Department of Agriculture funds these meals to ensure that no kid goes hungry over the summer.

“It doesn’t matter what your economic status is. All of our meals during the school year and during the summer are free to every student regardless,” Johnson said.

Every child can get a meal, even when school is out, so you can text ‘FOOD’ to 304-304 to find the closest meal site, starting June 5, or click here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorm watch in green.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms moving across South Plains
Lubbock residents said a man accused of murder sent them letters laced with profanity and...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock residents complain of unwanted communication from accused murderer
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Raul Chavez
Mother speaks out after man tries to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old daughter
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
Phone records, traffic cameras used to arrest Mario Chacon in the death of Madeline Pantoja

Latest News

War memorial
Lubbock VFW holding service to honor true meaning of Memorial Day
Roosevelt ISD students ride their horses to school on the last day.
‘It’s exhilarating’: Roosevelt ISD students ride their horse to school for the last day
East Patrol Division Station
City-wide juvenile curfew to begin Friday night
Shani Nichols, 32
Shani Laine Nichols pleads guilty to manslaughter after deadly 2017 crash