Lubbock Master Gardener Association Scholarship deadline June 1

The Lubbock Master Gardeners' Association will hosts its annual Spring plant sale to benefit its scholarship fund.
The Lubbock Master Gardeners’ Association will hosts its annual Spring plant sale to benefit its scholarship fund.(Lubbock Master Gardeners' Association)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Community Foundation of West Texas, formerly known as the Lubbock Area Foundation, Inc., is an independent, non-profit, publicly supported, tax-exempt organization whose purpose is to help donors meet the existing and future needs of the area’s educational, health, cultural, civic and charitable organizations. The Foundation’s mission goes beyond social service and welfare; our donors are improving the overall quality of life in the South Plains area. The Foundation administers a variety of charitable funds, including scholarships to assist students with post-secondary educational expenses.

Eligibility requirements:

Without discrimination toward race, sex, disability or origin, the following eligibility requirements shall apply to candidates for the Lubbock Master Gardener Association Scholarship:

  • Graduating high school senior or current undergraduate student from Lubbock, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lynn or Terry County.
  • Pursuing post-secondary education in horticulture, botany, or a related field.
  • Have 3.0 GPA or higher v Intent to enroll as a full-time student (at least 12 credit hours) at an accredited college, university or technical school during the fall semester following graduation from high school with the intent of receiving a degree.

Selection process:

  • The Scholarship Advisory Committee will consist of three current master gardeners and interns.
  • The Scholarship Advisory Committee will review completed applications and make recommendations to the Lubbock Master Gardener Association Board, which will then vote to award the scholarship.
  • Incomplete applications will not be considered. v The recipient will be announced by June 15th.

Scholarship fund disbursement:

  • Two selected scholarship recipients will each receive up to a $2000 scholarship.
  • Scholarships will be awarded based on the availability of funds, and may be used for tuition, fees and required books.
  • Scholarships will be paid to the school, and not directly to the recipient.
  • All unused funds must be returned to the Community Foundation of West Texas – Lubbock Master Gardener Fund.

Application deadline:

  • All scholarship applications must be completed in full and submitted by June 1.

Application checklist:

  • Completed Application Form with proper signatures
  • Typed Personal Essay
  • Transcript

Download the application here:

https://lubbockmastergardener.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/2023-lmga-scholarship-app.pdf

