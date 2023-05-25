Lubbock VFW holding service to honor the true meaning of Memorial Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many people think of Memorial Day weekend as the start of summer, but as you head out for that long weekend, it’s important to remember the real purpose behind Memorial Day.

Steve Oien, with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, says, “We are blessed to have thousands of patriots out here in West Texas...people say we grow more patriots here than anyplace else.”

Oien is a Vietnam veteran and Commander of Chapter 0900 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He says a lot of people are confused about the difference between Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day.

“Veterans Day I think is more of a celebration, a celebration for those who serve and are still with us; Memorial Day is a little more solemn. It is a memorial and time to give thanks to those who made the sacrifice to give us freedom and keep our freedoms,” Oien said.

Oien says flying an American flag is an easy way to show honor and appreciation for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“People like going to barbeques and going water skiing and camping and everything and I think a way to carry the spirit of Memorial Day with you is to get an American flag and wherever you are at, plant it in the ground,” Oien said.

Lubbock VFW and the Second Baptist Church are hosting a Memorial Day service this Sunday to honor those who have laid down their lives for our freedom.

“It is a time to bring young people in to learn about the sacrifices others have made, so it is a kind of educational service, as well, for youngsters. If you are a granddad and you want to take your kids someplace, bring them to Second Baptist Church,” Oien said.

The service will be held Sunday, May 28, at 6109 Chicago Ave. in Lubbock. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

