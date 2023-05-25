Red Raiders look awesome in Arlington, topping West Virginia 6-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball kicked off play in the Big 12 Championship with a big win as the 6th-seeded Red Raiders knocked off 3rd-seeded West Virginia 6-2 Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Red Raiders jumped out to an early lead in the second thanks to a Hudson White RBI Single and Nolen Hester’s bases loaded walk to go up 2-0.

Gavin Kash crushed a solo home run in the 3rd, his 24th of the season.

In the 4th, Hester’s RBI single gave the Red Raiders a 4-0 lead.

Up 4-1 in the 5th, Austin Green hit a solo shot to make it 5-1 Texas Tech.

Mason Molina was strong on the mound going six innings with four hits, one run and six strikeouts.

Crazy first day at the Big 12 Championship as the three teams that finished tied for first place in the Conference all lost.

Texas, Oklahoma State and West Virginia are in the loser’s bracket after Day one.

Texas Tech (38-19) advances to face Oklahoma 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at Globe Life Field.

