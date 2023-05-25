Roads closed near Buffalo Springs Lake due to flooding

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Roadways near Buffalo Springs Lake have been closed due to flooding in the area.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of FM 835 have been closed due to “roadway flooding,” according to a TxDOT Tweet.

TRAFFIC ALERT: FM 835, at Buffalo Springs Lake, has been closed to all traffic due to roadway flooding. Drivers will need to find an alternate route around the area. Visit https://t.co/TUWScy5Nc2 for information on road conditions. pic.twitter.com/5Ir3fzcw6W — TxDOTLubbock (@TxDOTLubbock) May 25, 2023

These road conditions follow a series of storms throughout the Lubbock area over the past few days. Severe weather could continue into Thursday evening.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel.

The closure is expected to end around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

