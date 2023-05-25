Medically Speaking
Roads closed near Buffalo Springs Lake due to flooding

By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Roadways near Buffalo Springs Lake have been closed due to flooding in the area.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of FM 835 have been closed due to “roadway flooding,” according to a TxDOT Tweet.

These road conditions follow a series of storms throughout the Lubbock area over the past few days. Severe weather could continue into Thursday evening.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel.

The closure is expected to end around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

