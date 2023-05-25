Medically Speaking
Severe storm threat continues Thursday night into Friday

Strongest storms overnight will be in the Panhandle region, but storms will still move southeast into the northern South Plains and eventually move along the Caprock early Friday morning.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s another round of thunderstorms likely Thursday night into early Friday. However, the thunderstorm coverage is expected to be less than last night.

Strongest storms overnight will be in the Panhandle region, but storms will still move southeast into the northern South Plains and eventually move along the Caprock early Friday morning.

Storm threats continue to be large hail, around one inch in size along with winds of 60-70 mph and heavy rainfall.

Friday will bring a continuing chance of severe storms from late afternoon into the evening hours. Storms will develop in New Mexico and move into the South Plains, bringing isolated severe storms.

The hail and high wind threats will return Friday and Saturday with more heavy rain a possibility. It also appears that coverage area will increase over the region from late afternoon into the overnight hours.

The forecast does look more favorable for a nice Memorial Day with warmer temps and a continuing chance of isolated thunderstorms.

