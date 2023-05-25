Severe Weather Season in Full Swing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chances for severe weather continue for several days, including a marginal risk today and slight risk tomorrow. Today, skies remain overcast/mostly cloudy, with sunshine peaking through occasionally. Last night’s rain leaves us soggy this morning, combining with daytime heating and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s to make us feel quite humid throughout the day.

Severe WX Outlook (KCBD)

Storms initiate and enter the area in the evening and move through the area in the overnight hours and early morning, with possible hail up to an inch and winds gusting up to 60 mph. Tornado threat is very low, but not impossible. Chances for severe weather continue for several days.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Estimated Rainfall (KCBD)

Rain totals (inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM Thursday:

2.36 Friona

2.14 Amherst

2.10 Sundown

1.80 Brownfield

1.78 Muleshoe

1.53 Estelline

1.45 Earth

1.45 O’Donnell

1.40 Northfield

1.38 Anton

1.37 Slaton

1.33 Aspermont

1.32 Shallowater

1.24 New Deal

1.24 White River Lake

1.22 Paducah

1.20 Plains

1.17 Spur

1.11 Olton

1.08 Post

1.06 Seagraves

1.04 Lubbock Southeast

1.03 Graham

1.03 Ralls

0.96 Reese Center

0.90 Silverton

0.90 Wolfforth

0.88 Gail

0.88 Lubbock All Saints

0.89 Plainview

0.87 Lubbock LCU

0.84 Dimmitt

0.77 Tahoka

0.75 Aiken

0.75 Lake Alan Henry

0.75 McAdoo

0.75 Lubbock Northwest

0.74 Guthrie

0.73 Caprock Canyons

0.73 Jayton

0.70 New Home

0.69 Smyer

0.69 Tulia

0.68 Hart

0.64 Abernathy

0.60 Floydada

0.60 Fluvanna

0.52 Happy

0.49 Hackberry

0.45 Levelland

0.46 Vigo Park

0.42 Lubbock East

0.42 Morton

0.38 South Plains

0.33 Roaring Springs

0.31 Rotan

0.30 Turkey

0.26 Lamesa

0.24 Snyder SSW

0.22 Snyder

0.20 Childress

0.10 Memphis

0.08 Welch

0.01 Seminole

Source: West Texas Mesonet and National Weather Service Lubbock

