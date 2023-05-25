Medically Speaking
Shani Laine Nichols pleads guilty to manslaughter after deadly 2017 crash

Shani Nichols, 32
Shani Nichols, 32
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a 2017 crash that left another woman dead.

Emergency crews were called to 34th Street and Indiana Avenue for reports of a crash in the early morning hours of Feb. 25, 2017.

When they arrived, they found two vehicles had collided in the intersection.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fugitive arrested in Muleshoe, charged with intoxicated manslaughter

Police say 30-year-old Maggie Davidson was driving west on 34th Street when an SUV crashed into her. The driver of the SUV, Shani Laine Nichols, was heading north on Indiana and reportedly ran a red light, crashing into Davidson.

Investigators believe Nichols had been drinking the night of the crash. She was later arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge in Muleshoe.

Nichols has pleaded guilty to manslaughter; she received a probated sentenced of 10 years in prison on Thursday. If Nichols completes 180 days of “shock time” in the Lubbock County Detention Center, she will be released on probation for the rest of her sentence. If Nichols violates the terms of her probation, she could be put back behind bars for the remainder of her sentence.

