Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

South Plains College hosts Scholarship Golf Scramble

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College will have its Annual Scholarship Golf Scramble hosted by City Bank Texas on June 5 (Monday) at the Lubbock Country Club. The Scholarship Scramble is one of two major fundraising events put on by SPC to raise money for SPC student scholarships.

Check-in for the event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and all players are invited to lunch in the clubhouse from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

All proceeds from the tournament will support the Founders Opportunity Scholarship, which was established in 1998 and serves as one of the college’s general scholarship funds. In the 2022–2023 academic year, the South Plains College Foundation awarded $1,401,195 to fund scholarship awards for 947 students.

The scramble will feature two flights for four-person teams, and an awards reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres and prizes will follow the round of golf.

Sponsorships are still available for those wishing to play in the scramble or those who cannot be there on June 5. The deadline for sponsorships is May 31.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorm watch in green.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms moving across South Plains
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Lubbock residents said a man accused of murder sent them letters laced with profanity and...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock residents complain of unwanted communication from accused murderer
Raul Chavez
Mother speaks out after man tries to leave Blazing Bouncers with 13-year-old daughter
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
Phone records, traffic cameras used to arrest Mario Chacon in the death of Madeline Pantoja

Latest News

South Plains College hosts Scholarship Golf Scramble
South Plains College hosts Scholarship Golf Scramble
Noon Notebook: 33rd annual 4th on Broadway celebration
Noon Notebook: City gearing up for 4th on Broadway celebration
Noon Notebook: 33rd annual 4th on Broadway celebration
Noon Notebook: 33rd annual 4th on Broadway celebration
LCSO Lieutenant writes autobiography hoping to ‘humanize the badge’