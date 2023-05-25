Thursday morning top stories: Texas Tech Baseball advances in Big 12 Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech Baseball advances in Big 12 Tournament

Texas Tech Baseball upset West Virginia in the first round of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament winning 6 to 2

Tech advances to the winner’s bracket to play Oklahoma tonight at 7:30

Broadway revitalization meeting tonight

Lubbock city leaders will hold a public meeting today to get input on a Broadway revitalization project

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the city council chambers at Citizens Tower

Paxton accused of breaking laws

A Texas House Committee released details on an investigation into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

The panel says he committed fraud, mishandled records and abused his power

Tina Turner passes away at 83

Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock and Roll, passed away after a lengthy illness at her home in Switzerland

The Grammy award-winning singer was best known for hits such as ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’

DeSantis launches 2024 campaign

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially announced his bid for the White House yesterday on Twitter

He enters a crowded field for the Republican nomination, which includes former president Donald Trump

