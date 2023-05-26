Medically Speaking
8-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight in Central Lubbock.
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight in Central Lubbock.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left an eight-year-old girl injured in Central Lubbock.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 23rd and Ave. X. Shortly after, officers responded to a second shots fired call near Broadway and Ave. V.

Police found an eight-year-old girl shot at the second location. She was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

