Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Thursday, May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores from around the South Plains.
SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINAL
Hermleigh 4 Borden County 1 (Hermleigh leads series 1-0)
BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Brock 11 Shallowater 1 (Brock wins series to advance)
Albany 5 New Home 2 (Albany leads series 1-0)
Hawley 4 Ropes 1 (Hawley leads series 1-0)
Nazareth vs. May rescheduled with rain in Snyder All games in Stanton 3pm Monday Game 2 to follow 3 p.m. Tuesday if needed.
