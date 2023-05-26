Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Thursday, May 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINAL

Hermleigh 4 Borden County 1 (Hermleigh leads series 1-0)

BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Brock 11 Shallowater 1 (Brock wins series to advance)

Albany 5 New Home 2 (Albany leads series 1-0)

Hawley 4 Ropes 1 (Hawley leads series 1-0)

Nazareth vs. May rescheduled with rain in Snyder All games in Stanton 3pm Monday Game 2 to follow 3 p.m. Tuesday if needed.

