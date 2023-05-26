Medically Speaking
Friday morning top stories: Texas Tech beats Oklahoma 10-9

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech beats Oklahoma

  • Texas Tech came from behind to beat Oklahoma in the second round of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament in Arlington
  • They will play the winner of the Oklahoma, Oklahoma State game Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
  • Read more here: Red Raiders rally to shock Oklahoma 10-9

Juvenile curfew begins today

  • The City of Lubbock’s new juvenile curfew goes into effect today
  • Kids 16 and under caught after curfew will be taken to the East Division station where they and their parents will receive a citation
  • Details here: City-wide juvenile curfew to begin Friday night

Paxton could face impeachment vote

Debt ceiling talks

