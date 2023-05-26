Friday morning top stories: Texas Tech beats Oklahoma 10-9

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech beats Oklahoma

Texas Tech came from behind to beat Oklahoma in the second round of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament in Arlington

They will play the winner of the Oklahoma, Oklahoma State game Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Juvenile curfew begins today

The City of Lubbock’s new juvenile curfew goes into effect today

Kids 16 and under caught after curfew will be taken to the East Division station where they and their parents will receive a citation

Paxton could face impeachment vote

Texas House lawmakers could vote today on whether to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton

An investigation committee recommended impeachment on charges of bribery and abuse of office

Debt ceiling talks

Negotiators are getting closer to a deal to raise the nation’s debt limit

Sources say the deal would raise the debt limit for two years and cap federal spending with exceptions for defense and veterans

