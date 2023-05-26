Medically Speaking
Full-scale active shooter drill happening today

Frenship ISD logo
Frenship ISD logo(Frenship ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - If you see a large police presence at Terra Vista Middle School and Willow Bend Elementary this morning and afternoon - THERE IS NO EMERGENCY. Frenship has partnered with the City of Lubbock to conduct a full-scale exercise that will simulate an active shooter situation. While we wish these types of exercises were not necessary – this opportunity will allow our administrators and local law enforcement to work together to assess and enhance our current safety measures.

Today is a scheduled day off for all staff. Only authorized staff and emergency personnel will be allowed at the training sites (Terra Vista & Willow Bend) to ensure the safety of all those involved in the exercise.

Read more here: https://www.frenship.net/apps/pages/index.jsp...

