Full-scale active shooter drill happening today

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - If you see a large police presence at Terra Vista Middle School and Willow Bend Elementary this morning and afternoon - THERE IS NO EMERGENCY. Frenship has partnered with the City of Lubbock to conduct a full-scale exercise that will simulate an active shooter situation. While we wish these types of exercises were not necessary – this opportunity will allow our administrators and local law enforcement to work together to assess and enhance our current safety measures.

Today is a scheduled day off for all staff. Only authorized staff and emergency personnel will be allowed at the training sites (Terra Vista & Willow Bend) to ensure the safety of all those involved in the exercise.

