Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 21

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Across the country trains are stopping for days, cutting off communities. Children climb between train cars to get to school. First responders can’t reach those in need of help. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Railroaded: Across America, trains are stopping on tracks and blocking roadways – sometimes for hours. In some cases, as our cameras caught on video, children are dangerously crossing stopped trains, crawling under the cars to get to and from school. In others, emergency responders are unable to quickly reach people in danger. In this story, we partner with ProPublica to look at the tens of thousands of complaints to the federal government about blocked crossings, talk to people in towns where trains frequently stop – plus question lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg about what can be done.

Long Trains Pose Safety Concerns, Challenges: Railroads are a vital part of the history of the United States and its economy. More freight moves by rail than any other mode of transportation, passing through major cities and small communities. InvestigateTV partnered with ProPublica and KCTV to reveal the challenges communities face as trains get longer and longer.

Key Provisions Move Forward in Senate: Two critical provisions designed to protect children from stalled trains that block pathways to schools across the nation were successfully added to legislation making its way through the United States Senate. The provisions, introduced by Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, (D-GA), were added into the Railway Safety Act of 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight in Central Lubbock.
8-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
Shani Nichols, 32
Shani Laine Nichols pleads guilty to manslaughter after deadly 2017 crash
Whataburger logo.
Lubbock Whataburger accused of denying nursing mother time to pump, then fired her
The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that left multiple animals dead...
LFR: Multiple animals killed in South Lubbock house fire
Despite trailing 5-0 and 9-5, Texas Tech battled back, scoring three in the bottom of the 9th...
Red Raiders rally to shock Oklahoma 10-9

Latest News

Nick Wolfe and the Evans Middle School Pentathlon team
Evans Middle School Pentathlon team becomes first LISD team to compete at nationals
The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that left multiple animals dead...
LFR: Multiple animals killed in South Lubbock house fire
KCBD News at 5
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight in Central Lubbock.
8-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Texas Tech beats Oklahoma 10-9