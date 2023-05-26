Red Raiders rally to shock Oklahoma 10-9

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - Despite trailing 5-0 and 9-5, Texas Tech battled back, scoring three in the bottom of the 9th to beat Oklahoma 10-9 Thursday night at the Big 12 Championship in Arlington.

The Red Raiders now move into the Semifinals and get Friday off, advancing to play 12:30pm Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Down 5-0 to the Sooners, the Red Raiders scored four runs in the 4th to cut the deficit to one.

Oklahoma added one run in the 5th and three runs in the sixth to stretch the lead.

Red Raider Dylan Maxcey hit a two run homer to bring Texas Tech within two at 9-7 in the 7th.

Tracer Lopez & Nolen Hester had RBI singles to tie the game at 9 in the bottom of the 9th.

Kevin Bazzell’s single capped off a great comeback keeping Tech unbeaten in the Big 12 Championship

Texas Tech sits 39-19 on the season.

KCBD Sports is in Arlington and will have complete coverage.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.