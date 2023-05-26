Flash flood warning Lubbock until 9:15 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - update 7:58 a.m. - The NWS has issued a flash flood warning for Lubbock and much of Lubbock County, in effect until 9:15 a.m. Friday.

* AT 742 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING EXTREMELY HEAVY RAIN ACROSS MOVING INTO THE LUBBOCK AND THE WARNED AREA. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 1.5 INCHES ARE LIKELY IN THE WARNED AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY.

Watch frequent updates as the line moves across the South Plains on KCBD’s Good Day Lubbock on FOX34.

Overnight thunderstorms inch their way through the area throughout the morning, bringing widespread heavy rainfall and flash flooding. By late this morning, early afternoon, thunderstorms and showers are cleared out. The primary threats with this collection of sluggish storms is flash flooding. Once cloud cover clears, daytime heating is expected to prime areas this afternoon for potential severe weather this evening and overnight. Threats include localized hail up to baseball sized, and wind gusts 60-70 mph. Spin up lower end tornadoes are possible with these storms. By early Saturday morning, storms begin to clear out.

Enhanced Risk Tonight (KCBD)

Highs today range the 70s, with low 70s in the north and upper 70s in the south. Overnight lows drop to the upper 50s through mid 60s. Highs Saturday drop to the low 70s, picking back up to the upper 70s for Sunday and Memorial Day, and low 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Thunderstorm chances, some potentially severe, continue through the next 7 days.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.