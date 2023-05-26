Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Thursday’s number of air travelers highest since 2019, TSA says

Tens of millions are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: CNN/KRTV)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears more Americans are leaving town for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Transportation Safety Administration said the agency processed more than 2.6 million people Thursday, the highest number of air travelers since Thanksgiving 2019.

It was the busiest air travel day since the pandemic, and Friday is expected to be even busier.

The head of the TSA said he expects the agency to screen more than 10 million people this weekend.

The highways are expected to be very busy, too, with AAA predicting more than 37 million Americans hitting the road for Memorial Day travel. Millions of Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger logo.
Lubbock Whataburger accused of denying nursing mother time to pump, then fired her
Shani Nichols, 32
Shani Laine Nichols pleads guilty to manslaughter after deadly 2017 crash
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight in Central Lubbock.
8-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
Despite trailing 5-0 and 9-5, Texas Tech battled back, scoring three in the bottom of the 9th...
Red Raiders rally to shock Oklahoma 10-9
East Patrol Division Station
City-wide juvenile curfew to begin Friday night

Latest News

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russian court data: US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of detention
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four...
Oath Keeper who stormed Capitol gets prison time in latest Jan. 6 sentencing
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
White House welcomes college basketball champions
FILE — Beth Caruso, author and co-founder of the CT Witch Trial Exoneration Project, which was...
Lawmakers absolve accused colonial-era witches, apologize in Connecticut
The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that left multiple animals dead...
LFR: Multiple animals killed in South Lubbock house fire