Casas for CASA needs donations for kids in foster care

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s still some time left to buy a raffle ticket to support kids in foster care on the South Plains.

We’re in the home stretch of the Casas for CASA of the South Plains fundraiser.

The marketing and development director of CASA, Stacy Kelley, explained how the money is put to good use.

“These kids sometime are surprised by the knock on the door, and they have to put their belongings in a trash bag, and they don’t know where they’re going,” Kelley said.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. Kelley said these advocates become angels for kids in foster care.

“They know that that angel is in their life that they can trust, and their consistent presence that’s there all the time,” Kelley said.

They advocate for the child’s best interest in court and become a friend to them.

“They are working with the child, letting them know you know you’re not alone in this, and their consistent presence is giving them hope again because, child welfare system - a kid isn’t equipped to know what their tomorrow holds during that season,” Kelley said.

CASA serves six counties across the South Plains. Out of the 1,000 foster kids in the area, nearly 600 still need someone to advocate for them. That’s why CASA needs volunteers and donations. Lauren White said the Casas for CASA fundraiser is a community favorite and everyone comes out in many ways to help.

“We have had some amazing community members come together and donate playhouses, a doghouse, a storage building and we have a $3,5000 Mastercard gift card,” White said.

Some of the playhouses were built by area high school students. White said it is built by kids for kids to support kids.

“House number four, the cute little school house, was created by Frenship and Market Street also funded that as well,” White said. “So, this year we’ve just seen so many kiddos helping kiddos.”

If you buy a $5 raffle ticket, you will be entered into a drawing and could win one of the prizes. Kelley said that money changes lives.

“Every single dollar raised with this fundraiser stays right here in the South Plains,” Kelley said. “We have children in our community, neighbors even that we didn’t know about, that need help.”

The fundraiser wraps up Wednesday and CASA has not yet reached its goal. Tickets can be bought online here or at Market Street at 98th and Quaker.

CASA representatives will be at Market Street on these days selling tickets:

Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The drawing is Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.