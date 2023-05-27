Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Friday, May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with softball and baseball playoff scores from around the South Plains.
SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINALS
Borden County 7 Hermleigh 3 8 innings (series tied at 1) Hermleigh 8 Borden County 3 (Hermleigh wins series/Advances to State)
BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Grapevine 6 Lubbock Cooper 2 (Grapevine leads series 1-0) Hawley 9 Ropes 0 (Hawley wins series to advance)
