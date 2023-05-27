Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Friday, May 26

Extra Innings
Extra Innings(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with softball and baseball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINALS

Borden County 7 Hermleigh 3 8 innings (series tied at 1) Hermleigh 8 Borden County 3 (Hermleigh wins series/Advances to State)

BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Grapevine 6 Lubbock Cooper 2 (Grapevine leads series 1-0) Hawley 9 Ropes 0 (Hawley wins series to advance)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight in Central Lubbock.
8-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
Shani Nichols, 32
Shani Laine Nichols pleads guilty to manslaughter after deadly 2017 crash
The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that left multiple animals dead...
LFR: Multiple animals killed in South Lubbock house fire
Whataburger logo.
Lubbock Whataburger accused of denying nursing mother time to pump, then fired her
Storm Prediction Center outlook for May 26, 2023.
After morning storms, additional severe weather likely late

Latest News

Powered by a pair of consistent rounds from freshman Matthew Comegys (-2) and senior Ludvig...
Texas Tech golf closes Day One of NCAAs in strong position
Hermleigh Lady Cardinals headed to State
Despite trailing 5-0 and 9-5, Texas Tech battled back, scoring three in the bottom of the 9th...
Red Raiders rally to shock Oklahoma 10-9
Extra Innings
Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Thursday, May 25