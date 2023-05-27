Medically Speaking
Lubbock ISD mourns loss of Associate Superintendent Doyle Vogler

Lubbock ISD is mourning the loss of Associate Superintendent Doyle Vogler, who served as a teacher and administrator for 30 years.
Lubbock ISD is mourning the loss of Associate Superintendent Doyle Vogler, who served as a teacher and administrator for 30 years.(Lubbock ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is mourning the loss of Associate Superintendent Doyle Vogler, who served as a teacher and administrator for 30 years.

They released this statement on Friday:

“The Lubbock ISD family is incredibly sad to hear about the unexpected passing this evening of beloved longtime mentor, teacher, and administrator Doyle Vogler. This incomprehensible loss is devastating to the many lives of students and staff he impacted over his more than 30-year career in Lubbock ISD. Thank you, Mr. Vogler. You’ll always be part of the Lubbock ISD family.”

