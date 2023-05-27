Pedestrian seriously injured in overnight crash on MSF and Texas Tech Parkway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Central Lubbock.

Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Texas Tech Parkway.

The pedestrian was taken to UMC with serious injuries. Police say there are no other injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

